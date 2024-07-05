Firefighters are busy with the Thorp Road Fire which is now estimated at more than 2,000 acres. East Valley Fire Department Firefighters were busy overnight with the brush fire burning in the 300 block of Alps Road in the Moxee area.

THE FIRE WAS REPORTED LATE THURSDAY NIGHT AN EVACUATION CENTER IS OPEN IN UNION GAP



Level three evacuations were ordered Thursday night and early Friday morning. The evacuation is for Thorpe Road and Birchfield Road. Birchfield across Rattlesnake Ridge to Yakima Valley Highway. Yakima Valley Highway and I182 to Thorpe Road. Thorpe Road to Birchfield Road. The American Red Cross has opened a evacuation center located at the Union Gap School at 3201 South 4th Street in Union Gap. No injuries have been reported.

ANOTHER BIG FIRE IS KEEPING FIREFIGHTERS HOPPING

Meanwhile, it's going to continue to burn for the next several days. That's what Firefighters are saying about the Keys Dyke Fire at Keys Road and Dyke Road in Terrace Heights. The fire started Wednesday night near Sportsman's Park and burned through Thursday estimated at about 25 acres. So far no homes have been threatened and no injuries reported. The fire was doused several times and then flared up on Thursday. Firefighters remain on the fire lines today knowing they'll be fighting the fire for several days. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

RED FLAG AND EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED

Be careful with anything that could start a fire. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from today through next Tuesday with triple digit temperatures. Monday and Tuesday highs are forecast to be 106 and 108 degrees.

