Arizona has many beautiful, awe-inspiring landmarks. Our state also has its fair share of strange curiosities, like Bedrock City, Arizona, for example. A curious little town dedicated to Hannah-Barbera's Flintstones cartoon.

Arizona's dark skies have created the perfect bedrock, if you will, for stories and tales of UFOs - unidentified flying objects seen in the skies over the Grand Canyon State.

Here's one more storied town with an interesting history.

Where is the Apple Dumpling UFO Docking and Teleportation Center?

Way up north in Arizona, there's a tiny town that's almost touching the Utah border. If you blink as you drive through, you'll probably miss it.

Nestled along Highway 389 in Cane Beds, Arizona, the Apple Dumpling UFO Docking and Teleportation Center is one of those curious roadside oddities that you just have to investigate, if you have the time.

Is it an actual alien docking station, you might ask? A quirky art installation? A cosmic joke? Well, yeah, the answer is a little bit of all of this. Maybe.

What is the Apple Dumpling UFO Docking and Teleportation Center?

This strange and unusual desert landmark has an actual flying saucer. Sort of. It's really an old satellite dish, and it's been grounded for a long time. Added in is a port-a-potty that serves as the teleportation hub. A sign proudly declares its name, adding to the mystery and charm.

Before you rush in, it's important to know that this "UFO landing site" is on private property, tucked behind a fence. However, curious travelers can still get a glimpse and snap a few photos from the roadside.

Why Was the Apple Dumpling UFO Docking and Teleportation Center Built?

You've probably figured out the obvious: this isn't a real UFO Docking and Teleportation Center. (I know, I'm sad about it, too.)

So, why was it built? According to a 2012 video, the creators, known only as the Assa 9 team, wanted to grab the attention of local town officials. They were frustrated because they were being ignored at town meetings.

So, they decided that an alien docking station might be just the ticket to lend some credibility to their cause and get their voices heard. It's hard to tell if the Assa 9 team won the respect they were seeking, but it sure is an entertaining story.

Check out the Assa 9 team's video from user Surrealworldart1111 on YouTube.

Sources: Roadside America | YouTube | Places2Explore

