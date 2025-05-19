Arizona Just Made Robocop A Reality
Robocop is one of the most iconic action films of all time. Following a police officer on the verge of death, he's recreated as more machine than man to become the ultimate justice machine.
While we're still a ways off from being able to reconstruct someone into a hyper-violent cyborg, Arizona may have just taken us one step closer.
TRULEO, The AI Cop
Recently, a new development has been made in the AI sphere with the introduction of TRULEO. This is a new system that effectively acts as an AI police officer, acting as an assistant to officers in the field.
This program aims to take over many of the less desirable parts of the job, most specifically Body Cam reviews. Now, the AI can skim through hours of footage and write up an ethical and unbiased report, as well as answer any questions about Arizona law officers may have.
AI is About to Revolutionize Agriculture in Arizona
How This Will Help Arizona
The first to adopt this program in the state of Arizona is the Sahuarita Police Department. They believe that this program's abilities could drastically help their force, by allowing more officers to be in the field, spending less time behind their desks as TRULEO can now take care of most of the procedural issues alone.
This will also likely contribute to higher mental health, as reviewing Body Cam footage is typically traumatizing for those involved, especially in violent scenarios. This allows for an unfeeling robot to take care of that issue, and come to the same conclusions that a human officer would.
