Yes, You Can Burn Tumbleweeds in Tri-Cities But Only Under These Conditions

If you’ve lived in Tri-Cities for any length of time, then you’ve likely run over a tumbleweed or two on the highway or have had piles of them in your yard after a windstorm, they’re just a part of life in our area. It’s not surprising, in both Benton and Franklin County, the homeowner is REQUIRED to remove and dispose of these annoying rolling weeds, but just how are you to do it?

You could pile them up by the garbage can and have your weekly disposal service pick them up (easiest option), or if you own a truck or trailer, you could round them up and take them to the dump - if you ask me that would be more hassle than it’s worth, especially if you have a significant amount of tumbleweeds.

Burning Tumbleweeds is Permitted in Benton and Franklin County

The other option is to pile them up and burn them. This is allowed in both Benton and Franklin County but there are some required conditions you should know before you strike a match. First, it can’t be on a windy day – period. Second, you can only burn tumbleweeds that rolled onto your property after a windstorm. Burning Tumbleweeds that are still rooted and growing on your property is not permitted.

If you choose to burn the invading Tumbleweeds you can do it on most days in Benton County. If you live in Pasco, call the burn information line before burning. Always have a hose nearby and it’s recommended you burn them slowly. Large piles can get out of control quickly. Again before you start burning get the burn information for Benton County here and for Franklin County here.

