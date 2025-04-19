Yakima Man Arrested With Drugs in I-90 Traffic Stop

A Yakima Man Was Arrested After a Three-Month-Long Narcotics Investigation.

On Thursday, 44-year old Santos Tellez Mojica was detained and arrested during a traffic stop in Grant County.

Tellez-Mojica was under investigation for suspicion of moving illegal drugs into and through Grant County.

Based on Drug Evidence in Tellez-Mojica's Car, a Search Warrant Was Obtained.

Because of drug evidence seen in the vehicle during the traffic stop, investigators were granted a search warrant to search the suspected drug dealer's home and property.

The Search of Tellez-Mojica's Residence Turned Up a Variety of Drugs and Weapons.

Investigators seized about three ounces of cocaine, two AR-style rifles, AR-style shotguns, three handguns, and a large amount of ammunition.

Tellez-Mojica was booked into the Grant County Jail.

The charges include suspicion of possession of fentanyly with intent to deliver, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

The investigation is continuing.

