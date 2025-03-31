If you've noticed the Yakima river looking a little high right now, you're not wrong! I drove by today coming through Benton City and noticed it looked like it was cresting.

There is no need for alarm. It is currently a little high but is being monitored and is not expected to hit flood stage.

There are some key factors to consider when it comes to flooding in low lying areas such as Snowpack Melt, Rainfall Forecast, and Dam Management.

The Bureau of Reclamation is currently regulating the flows of water to minimize the chance for flooding.

Some of the biggest concerns with the highwater levels in the Yakima river where it joins the Columbia are fast moving water, log jams, and erosion along the riverbanks.

If you live near the river, avoid the river banks to prevent erosion risk. If you are living in a low-lying area, keep an eye on Benton & Yakima County Emergency Alerts for updates.

Locate alternate routes for driving in case there is flooding you won't be prevented from getting where you need to go.

NOAA & USGS River Gauges Yakima River at Parker and Yakima River at Kiona.

Hikers, horseback riders, and mountain bikers should know that W.E. Johnson Park in West Richland could have some water over the trails this time of year so be aware of that. Chamna may also be affected.

For further information:

Emergency Alerts

