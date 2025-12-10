Photo by Matthew on Unsplash Photo by Matthew on Unsplash loading...

Due to steady rain and potential flooding, Richland residents are encouraged to to sign up for CodeRED, our area's emergency notification system, to ensure you receive timely alerts during weather events, public safety incidents, and other urgent situations.

Active Flood Warnings and Alerts Remain in Effect for Localized Flooding

As the National Weather Service is predicting heavy rain for the next several days, the potential for flooding along the Yakima River remains high. Conditions can change quickly and become extremely dangerous. You can take steps to ensure your safety.

CodeRED is the county’s emergency notification system. Benton County Emergency Management recommends that residents, businesses, and visitors sign up for CodeRED. The emergency notification system delivers alerts by phone, text, or email for emergencies such as flooding, severe weather, road closures, and other critical situations.

Residents Can Sign Up for CodeRED HERE.

Residents located near the Yakima River are urged to continue to monitor conditions and follow recommendations from local officials and emergency services.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, deputies have notified affected RV Parks of flooding in the area.

