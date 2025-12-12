Flooded Yakima River Pushes Benton City RV Park Into Evacuation Mode
Many local residents along the Yakima River are evacuating as the flood level rises.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office:
We have hit the moderate flood stage with 14.53 ft as of 8:30 this morning, and still forecasted to hit peak flood of 15.84 ft by Saturday early morning.
As the river rises, homes and RVs along the banks are threatened. Many residents of Beach RV Park in Benton City have evacuated. Some have left their homes, or moved their RVs to higher ground. While flooding is expected to peak on Saturday, some residents are choosing to stay.
Currently, due to flooding, local road closures include:
• Ranch Road
• 46th - photo of 46th above
• Kingston Road
• Jones Road
• Van Giesen is still currently dry – WSDOT is observing for potential closure when necessary
Residents are advised to stay up to date regarding evacuation notices. Benton County Emergency Management strongly encourages residents to sign up for CodeRED.
Benton County Emergency Management believes in keeping our citizens informed. Therefore, we use Code Red to inform Benton County Residents of any natural disasters and significant events that may occur in your area. For example, when the Yakima River floods, we can send out a notification to all residents in the affected areas. There are various methods of contact for you to choose from (text, email, and/or phone call). You have the ability to add multiple contact numbers.
CodeRED is a FREE, valuable service. Click the button below to sign up.
