Urgent Help Needed: Yakima Police Searching for Missing Teenage Girl

The Yakima Police Department is asking for your help to locate a missing teenage girl.

13-year old Giuliana Macias is missing.

She was last seen at about 7 am on Friday, 06/21/2024 in the area of south 9th Avenue and West Viola Avenue.

Giuliana Macias is described as approximately 5’2’’ tall, about 110 pounds with brown eyes and long, dark brown hair. Giuliana was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, white sweatpants and black shoes.

If you have any information about Giuliana’s whereabouts, call 9-1-1.

