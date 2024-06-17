Yakima Police Need Your Help to Find Missing Boy

Yakima Police are asking for the public's help to find a runaway boy.

12-year-old Reyes Nunez was last seen Monday morning at about 11.

Reyes is described as 5'5" tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and wears black glasses.

Reyes was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey sweatshirt, and white/grey tennis shoes. If you have any information on the whereabouts of 12-year-old Reyes Nunez, please call 9-1-1.

Is running away a crime in Washington? According to Criminaldefenselawyer.com:

A runaway is a minor (someone under the age of 18) who leaves home without a parent's or guardian's permission, and is gone from the home overnight. In most states, running away is not a crime; however, runaways and their parents or guardians can face legal consequences. Adults who encourage or hide runaways can be charged with a crime.

