Yakima Police Need Your Help to Find Missing Teen

The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen girl.

14-year old Kylee Lindey is described as 5'8" tall and weighing 220 pounds. She has blue eyes and red hair. Kylee was last seen wearing a Pro Club black hoodie and pants. Kylee may have a large black backpack with her.

According to her mother, the last time Kylee ran away, she was returned home safe from Portland, OR. Kylee Lindey was last seen in the area of 20th Avenue and Englewood Avenue.

Anyone with information about Kylee's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

How do you report a runaway in Washington?

Parents and legal guardians can report a runaway to the Police any time. Police will enter the runaway's name and physical description into the National Crime Information Computer (NCIC).There are several agencies you can contact for help, including:

• Washington State Patrol Missing Persons Unit: (800) 543-5678. • National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: (800) 843-5678 or (800) THE-LOST. • National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs): (855) 626-7600.

