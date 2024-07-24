Yakima Police Need Your Help to Find Accused Killer

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to locate a man accused of murder.

Omar Ambriz-Lorenzano is accused of killing the father of his ex-girlfriend. The 35-year-old suspect allegedly shot Mariano Garcia-Yanez, 45, of Richland on July 3rd. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Bridgeview Road in Grandview for a report of a man who was shot. The 9-1-1 caller stated her ex-boyfriend and father were fighting and during the altercation, her father was shot.

Deputies searched the area, but Ambriz-Lozano was not located.

Ambriz-Lorenzano is from Porterville, CA. Anyone who has information is asked to email Detective Kevin Beehler at kevin.beehler@co.yakima.wa.us or provide information at www.crimestoppersyakco.org.

Yakima County Crime Stoppers encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that inhibit community involvement: fear and apathy.

Callers can remain anonymous. Call Yakima County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit a tip here.

*You will never be asked for your name. *Your call will not be recorded. *Numbers and online numbers are not traced. *You do not have to make any statements to police. *You will not appear in court. *You will never be asked your immigration status.

