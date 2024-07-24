Yakima Police Need Your Help to Find Accused Killer

Yakima Police Need Your Help to Find Accused Killer

Yakima County Sheriff's Office

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to locate a man accused of murder.

Omar Ambriz-Lorenzano is accused of killing the father of his ex-girlfriend. The 35-year-old suspect allegedly shot Mariano Garcia-Yanez, 45, of Richland on July 3rd. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Bridgeview Road in Grandview for a report of a man who was shot. The 9-1-1 caller stated her ex-boyfriend and father were fighting and during the altercation, her father was shot.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Deputies searched the area, but Ambriz-Lozano was not located.

Ambriz-Lorenzano is from Porterville, CA. Anyone who has information is asked to email Detective Kevin Beehler at kevin.beehler@co.yakima.wa.us or provide information at www.crimestoppersyakco.org.

Yakima County Crime Stoppers encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that inhibit community involvement: fear and apathy.

Callers can remain anonymous. Call  Yakima County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit a tip here.

*You will never be asked for your name.
*Your call will not be recorded.
*Numbers and online numbers are not traced.
*You do not have to make any statements to police.
*You will not appear in court.
*You will never be asked your immigration status.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda

Categories: Featured

More From 610 KONA