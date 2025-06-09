Moving to Washington State is one of the best decisions I've ever made. I absolutely love the beauty of this state. We have awesome mountains, wonderful city, state, and national parks, tremendous wildlife, and more.

Washington Is Home to 2 of the Kindest Towns in America.

According to an article by AMFM, both Yakima and Moses Lake are known as towns where the "locals are most likely to greet a stranger." Say what? Have you heard about this?

I Know That Yakima Is Known as the Palm Springs of Washington.

Yakima is #126 on the list of Greet Streets. I see the sign every time I pass through the town. I always stop at one of the best places I know to get a burger, Miner's. According to the City of Yakima, the town is known for for beautiful weather and it's a place to live, work, and play. Community is strong.

Yakima has been the cultural, business, educational, health services, and governmental focal point of the Central Washington region since it was founded more than 125 years ago. Originally built along the new Northern Pacific Railway company line, Yakima has grown from its agricultural roots to become a vibrant, diverse metropolitan city. With a rich history and a bright future, Yakima is the Heart of Central Washington.

Another Town Known for Kindness, is Moses Lake, Washington.

Moses Lake is #67 on the list of Greet Streets. It's home to the largest freshwater lake in Grant County. Moses Lake is known for the Grand Coulee Dam, and Potholes State Park.

What a fabulous honor for these two WA towns!

