Yakima Police Need Your Help To Find A Missing Person: Where is Destiny?
The Yakima Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.
20-year-old Destiny Phillips has been missing since last month.
Destiny last spoke with family on October 17th. She is known to frequent Camp Hope in Yakima.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Destiny Phillips, please contact Detective Scott Gronewald at 509-576-6597.
What is Camp Hope?
• Camp Hope is a low-barrier emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County.
• Residents are accepted regardless mental health, substance addistion, or criminal history.
• Pets are welcome.
• Identification is NOT required.
• Every resident is offered up to 3 meals a day.
Where is Camp Hope located?
Camp Hope is at 2300 East Birch Street, Yakima, WA 98901. Camp Hope is located behind U-Haul, off of Highway 82 (Nob Hill Boulevard exit). If you're experiencing homelessness, call the Camp Hope 24-hour hotline at: 509-424-1228.
