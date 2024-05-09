Yakima Police K9 Simcoe Shines Again With an Outstanding Performance

Yakima Police K9 Simcoe Shines Again With an Outstanding Performance

Yakima County Sheriff's Office-Canva

Yakima County's K9 Simcoe continues to shine in catching bad guys.

It was truly a nail-biting situation on Thursday morning, as Wapato Police Found a stolen vehicle within their city. The suspect intentionally crashed into the officer's patrol vehicle, then sped off. A pursuit began.

The Wapato Police officer requested assistance from Yakima County's Sheriff's Office.

Yakima County Sheriff's Office
loading...

Of course, the Sheriff's Office was happy to  oblige, and offer assistance. They'd love to catch another criminal. The stolen vehicle was found empty in White Swan, stuck on railroad tracks.

Yakima County Sheriff's Office-Facebook
loading...

The Sheriff's Office notified White Swan High School immediately of what was happening, and the school immediately went into lockdown. For the safety of the students, school buses were re-directed until the lockdown was lifted.

Yakima County's K9 Simcoe was brought to the scene and the search was on!

K9 Simcoe, with the help of his skilled chauffeur, was quickly able to locate the dangerous suspect. The suspect was detained and arrested on the spot.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Things could have turned out differently. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is fortunate to have an active k9 program in place.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11

For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured

More From 610 KONA