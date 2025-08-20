A 28-year old Washington man was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Jesus Paul Zazueta, of Yakima Was Sentenced on Wednesday for Dealing Fentanyl.

In addition to his 90 month prison sentence, Zazueta was sentenced to 4 years' supervised release. According to court documents:

On October 4, 2021, Zazueta was a passenger in a vehicle involved in an accident in Deschutes County, Oregon. Officers from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to the accident and received consent to search the vehicle.

flashalertcolumbia.net flashalertcolumbia.net loading...

The officers located two bags in the trunk containing approximately five pounds of fentanyl pills and a semi-automatic firearm.

After Investigation, It Was Learned Zazueta Packed the Bag of Drugs and the Firearm.

Zazueta admitted to owning the firearm and trafficking the fentanyl pills. He told law enforcement he expected to be paid for trafficking the pills to Washington.

On July 20, 2023, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned a two-count indictment charging Zazueta with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Read More: Oregon Bust: WA Duo Caught With Over 100 Pounds of Drugs

In May, 2025, Zazueta pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Get our free mobile app

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is more potent than other opioid drugs. A small amount can cause a fatal overdose.

Although it is approved as a prescription pain medicine, most of the fentanyl contributing to the current overdose crisis is made illegally.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep