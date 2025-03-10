Exciting News: Wynonna to Play the Benton Franklin Fair on 8/21

This is Exciting! Wynonna is Coming to Play at the Benton Franklin Fair This Year.

• Thursday, August 21st at 7:45 pm

• Tickets Go on Sale Friday, March 14th, at 8 am, HERE

Personally, I know I'm going to be there. I've been on a concert tour of all my favorites the last few years. And who's better than Wynonna? And what's better? She's coming to OUR Fair, as part of Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour.

The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo is proud to welcome Country music legend Wynonna to the ICCU Stage on Thursday, August 21st, as part of the Hayden Homes Summer Concert Series.

Christina Claire Ciminella, otherwise known as Wynonna Ellen Judd, or Wynonna is one of the most widely recognized and awarded female country musicians in history. Wynonna has 19 No. 1 singles, including those with The Judds, alongside her mother, Naomi). They released 7 albums with 14 No. 1 hits. The Judds were one of the most successful acts in the industry.

The Judds Disbanded in 1991 and Wynonna Began a Solo Career.

Her frst three singles, She Is His Only Need, I Saw the Light, and No One Else on Earth, all reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart.

Wynonna has an incredibly powerful voice. No doubt, we're going to hear all the classics like, Why Not Me, Mama He's Crazy, Grandpa, No One Else on Earth, and so many more. Get ready to sing along to all your favorites with the one and only:

WYNONNA. Are You Ready?

