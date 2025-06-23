If you're a lover of red wine, or just would love to know more about red wine, or have some extra time, and want to learn more about wine, this is an opportunity for you!

Volunteers Needed to Take Part in Red Wine Sensory Panel

A researcher with the Washington State University Viticulture and Enology program on the WSU Tri-Cities campus is looking for volunteers to participate in a red wine sensory panel. Panelists will be trained to identify specific tastes in wines and are asked to score the wines based on the results.

The Panel's First Meeting is Scheduled for Monday, July 7th.

The panel will meet over the course of seven weeks in three weekly-group sessions. Those sessions will be followed up with four weeks of individual sessions.

• You must be over the age of 21 to participate.

• The group sessions will last between 60 and 90 minutes.

• The individual sessions will be scheduled 3 times per week at no more than 45 minutes each.

**Bonus** SNACKS WILL BE PROVIDED AFTER EACH SESSION

All sessions will be held at the Ste. Michelle Estates WSU Wine Science Center in Richland. The timing of the sessions will be up to volunteer discretion.

No prior wine tasting experience is necessary. So, this is the PERFECT opportunity for you and your friends to get together and learn more about wine.

Vacancies will be filled soon. You're advised to act on this opportunity now. Contact Juliana Pazos at juliana.pazos@wsu.edu.

