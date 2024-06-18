WSP Looking for Witnesses of Fatal Collision Near Wapato on I-82
Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses of a fatal collision on I-82.
The head-on crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 82 between Wapato and Toppenish on Tuesday, May 22nd, at about 1:50 pm. A black 2001 Ford Explorer pickup truck was traveling eastbound on I-82 when the driver swerved toward the center median crossing the median and striking a white semi traveling westbound on I-82. The driver of the black Explorer pickup sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have information regarding the white box van that was in the area at the time of the collision, is asked to contact WSP Detective D. Jacobs at 509-249-6744. You can aso contact Detective P. Lockwood at 509-246-6743. You can also email derrick.jacobs@wsp.wa.gov or patrick.lockwood@wsp.wa.gov.
