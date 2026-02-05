It appears that everyone is cheering on the Seattle Seahawks in the big game this weekend, including WSP troopers. They've been given the green light to support the team as they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday for Super Bowl 60.

While official uniform standards for law enforcement agencies can be strict, troopers were given the temporary ok to wear team gear during the game on Sunday. However, after the big game, troopers will be back in traditional WSP campaign hats.

WSP Isn't the Only Law Enforcement Agency Showing Support for the Seahawks.

Police Chief Paula Schwan of the Issaquah Police Department also gave the thumbs up for patrol and corrections officers to wear Seahawks hats and Seahawks shirts or polos. While the above post was for the previous game with the Rams, I'm guessing it'll be ok for this sunday.

It's typical around big games, and this is the BIGGEST, for local governments, businesses, and community organizations to allow empoyees to wear team colors or gear as a sign of support. I'm even on the Seahawks bandwagon this week. Go HAWKS!!

Not everyone agrees with allowing WSP troopers to wear Seahawks caps. You can check out the comments on the WSP Facebook page.

