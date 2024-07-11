Urgent! Help Needed: Witnesses to Brick-Throwing Crime on Interstate 90

Washington State Patrol is asking for your help in a criminal brick throwing incident.

Just after 4:40 am on Tuesday, July 9th, WSP Communications received a call from a victim stating that a brick was thrown at their vehicle on Westbound I-90 near Rainier Avenue in King County.

A total of 3 motorists called reporting that they were struck in the same area. WSP Troopers contacted the three victims for their reports. One driver sustained significant damage to their vehicle.

WSP WSP loading...

This individual stated they were driving WB I-90 passing Rainier Ave in a white box truck when a brick came through the front windshield. They advised that the brick came from ground level on the right side of the freeway.

The driver was not seriously injured in the incident. However, the driver did suffer a minor scrape on the right arm.

WSP is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen the suspect on the side of the freeway around the time of this crime to call WSP at (425) 401-7788.

Get our free mobile app

The Washington State Patrol also asks that if you see individuals throwing debris any time to contact us even if nothing was thrown at your vehicle. This information may provide the details needed to identify the suspect(s) in these cases.

Read more from Patti Banner:

• Popular Tournament to Close Popular Richland Street This Weekend

• Accused WA Teen Mall Shooter Charged as Adult With Murder

• Treacherous Stretch of I-84 Near Tri-Cities: Every Driver's Nightmare

60 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll