Washington State Patrol in Ellensburg welcomed the assistance of Smokey 5 to the valley recently. As part of an emphasis patrol on I-90 near Kittitas, the aircraft and 3 troopers ended a very successful mission.

In Just Two-Hours, More Than 30 Vehicles Were Stopped.

Canva Canva loading...

WSP Uses the Smokey Aircraft to Track Down Speeders and Reckless Drivers.

Part of the agency’s Special Operations Division, the WSP Aviation Section occupies a renovated commercial hanger at the Olympia Airport. The six aircraft kept at the high security facility are carefully maintained by two mechanics and a maintenance supervisor. The pilot corps consists of five troopers, one sergeant and one lieutenant. In addition to the five Cessnas (three 182 models and two 206 models) the fleet also includes the all-weather King Air 200. WSP Aviation also has five additional Reserve Tactical Flight Officers (TFOs) deployed across the state. The pilot and a TFO are able to use the FLIR cameras and sophisticated electronic monitoring equipment called Augmented Reality Systems (ARS) to obtain tracking history and speed readings which they can relay to ground units from WSP or other agencies any time day or night.

Read More: Woman Caught Speeding on Her Way to Pay Speeding Ticket

Get our free mobile app

WSP aircraft are also used by Homeland Security to provide surveillance assistance. The aircraft are also utilized in law enforcement narcotics investigations and operations across the state.

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll