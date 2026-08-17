The Washington State Department of Transportation is proud to share that as of July, they recorded the 10,000th successful wildlife crossing on the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass overcrossing.

As of 2014, Nearly 40,000 Crossings Have Been Recorded

According to WSDOT, they built the structures for wildlife to safely cross over/under the highway safely. Fewer wildlife in the middle of the roadway keeps motorists safer, too.

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Wildlife crossings also carry an economic benefit. On average, a deer collision carries an economic cost of around $15,000. For elk, that figure jumps to $54,000. Fewer collisions can save the state hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

Thousands of Wildlife Carcasses Have Been Removed From WA State Highways

Between 2019 and 2023, almost 40,000 animals were struck by vehicles on Washington State roads. On the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass, where the overcrossing and undercrossings are, that number has shrunk to nearly ZERO.

WSDOT Has Plans to Construct More Crossings

Due to the overwhelming success of these wildlife crossings, WSDOT will build another 15 undercrossings and one more overcrossing along the Snoqualmie Pass East corridor.

The Mission Is to Keep Wildlife and Motorists Safe

Our mission is keeping travelers connected to wherever they need to go, no matter if it’s by wheel, foot, paw or hoof.

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LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn