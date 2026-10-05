The Washington State Department of Transportation is really a very busy organization. According to the numbers, workers logged just under 54,000 work entries since June 1.

WSDOT Does It All and Then Some, Especially This Past Summer

Photo by Miguel Teirlinck on Unsplash red and black traffic sign

Our crews repair signs, clear vegetation, sweep roads, remove fallen or dead trees, repair traffic signals, inspect drainage systems, collect bagged litter and patch thousands of potholes. They are also the same crews that plow highways in the winter and respond when wildfires, floods and other emergencies strike.

Read More: WDFW Director Approves Lethal Removal of Course Pack Wolves

Summer Provides the Best Conditions to Accomplish Scheduled Projects, or Otherwise

WSP via Facebook WSP via Facebook

WSDOT keeps our state moving every day, especially highway maintenance crews. Patching potholes is never-ending. And, let's not forget about various spills, like when a semi-full of corn spilled onto the road. WSP even showed up to the scene. However, it was the Washington Department of Transportation that took care of the clean-up.

Also Read: Warning: WSP Cracking Down on Exhausted Truckers

Photo by Michael Evans on Unsplash yellow and black heavy equipment on road during daytime

In all, WSDOT accomplished SO MUCH this past year, including collecting MORE than 318 TONS of trash, which is equivalent to 42,351 full litter bags.

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[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein