A 24-year old man from Texas is facing charges after causing a crash on I-5 southbound near Tacoma on Sunday. The wrong way collision seriously injured four people.

All Southbound Lanes of the Interstate Were Shut Down Near South 84th Street

The crash occurred at about 8 am, just south of Tacoma. The man was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-5, just north of state route 512 when he crashed into a southbound vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol, a 48-year old Renton woman and a 14-year old passenger were in the southbound vehicle.

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Four people were injured, and three were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The woman was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, while the girl was taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital. The Texas man was also injured in the crash. He was transported to Madigan Army Medical Center.

The southbound lanes of I-5 were shut down for almost three hours, as WSP investigated, and eventually cleared the debris from the collision.

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The 24-year old Texas man was arrested for DUI and vehicular assault. More charges are possible.

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