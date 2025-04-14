World Cup in Seattle: Why State Leaders Are Hesitant to Pay UP

Let’s be real—hosting the World Cup is a big deal. Six matches at Lumen Field, global attention, and a chance to show off our gorgeous city.

But here’s the catch: FIFA’s got standards, and meeting them isn’t cheap.

Seattle’s organizers are asking the state for over $20 million—mostly for Lumen Field upgrades like the playing surface, security, and broadcast tech.

Lumen Field needs upgrades, but who should foot the Bill?

They also want funds for practice fields at UW and Gonzaga. But with Washington staring down a multi-billion-dollar budget shortfall, lawmakers are hesitating.

4 million. While some want $5.5 million for security, Governor Ferguson’s budget leaves that out entirely. According to Axios, the Senate is offering 12 million for Lumen, while the House offers only∗∗. While some wantfor security, Governor Ferguson’s budget leaves that out entirely.

Yikes! House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon said, "We want the World Cup to succeed, but not at the expense of basic needs for struggling families." Fair point—homelessness and healthcare aren’t getting cheaper.

Still, organizers argue this is a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity. Tourists will flood in, businesses will boom, and Seattle will shine on the world stage. But should taxpayers foot the bill? Can we afford to? I mean, we are already so heavily taxed in this state.

As a lifelong Washingtonian, I’m torn. The World Cup would be thrilling—but in tough times, every dollar counts. What do you think?

I mean, isn't this always the case? We certainly have valid reasons for wanting and needing this improvement, which could help in the long run to bring in money for WA State, but it seems there is always something we need money for. And we are just overspent!

This needs a good long look, and perhaps we need to hold back while other priorities take precedence, like food and basic expenses just to live.

