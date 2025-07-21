If you’ve lived in the Tri-Cities or the surrounding areas for any length of time, then you’ve likely heard of radio personality, Steve Woods, a.k.a. “Woody” on the Tri-Cities heritage Country music station, 102.7 KORD.

Woody arrived at KORD in October of 2013 in the midst of big changes on the station, including the loss of a long-time morning host. In other words, he had some big shoes to fill, and that he did…and then some.

When I first heard Woody’s audition tape, I knew instantly, we had to hire him – he was personable, witty, fun, and caring – and he was the same way in person. Plus, Woody had a ton of radio experience.

Why He Moved: Love & Family Ties

After looking at Woody’s resume, one of my first thoughts was, with all this experience, why does he want to come to Tri-Cities, Washington? Yes, KORD is a big station and well-known in the Country music industry, but there had to be something else motivating him to make the move.

Credit: Steve Woods Credit: Steve Woods loading...

Well, it turns out there was more to it. Woody’s high school sweetheart, the love of his life, and wife, Deanna, had moved back to Richland to be with her family. Meanwhile, Woody was working in Wasilla, Alaska (he could see Russia from his backyard) for what had been planned to be a short gig - but he was holding on until he could find something in Tri-Cities. In other words, he was extremely motivated to get to Tri-Cities, and I didn't want him working at the competition. So, I hired him to do the morning show on KORD in October of 2013.

From day one, his experience lifted us all up at KORD, and the audience embraced him. So much so that KORD went on to score more than 10 number-one rankings in listenership ratings – and he did it with various co-hosts, but his biggest run came with his favorite morning show partner, Janis Clardy. Woody & Janis were like your favorite pair of jeans – they were comfortable and fit perfectly.

From Butte to Pasco: Radio Stops Across U.S.

Credit: Steve Woods. "Woody" pictured on the right. Credit: Steve Woods. "Woody" pictured on the right - Odessa, Texas loading...

You could say Woody got around in the radio business – most radio personality resumes look like a roadmap, and his was an atlas. It all started in high school in 1978 in his hometown of Butte, Montana. From there, he was off to Texas with gigs at Lubbock and Odessa-Midland, then Lake Tahoe, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Chicago, Orlando, San Francisco, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, Reno, Wasilla, and finally, Tri-Cities, Washington.

Credit: Steve Woods, Wasilla, AK Credit: Steve Woods, Wasilla, AK loading...

Memorable Career Highlights

Woody says, “I've been lucky to work with some of the best radio talent in the United States...and learn from them.” “Some of my favorite highlights include bringing the Dixie Chicks on stage before they were even known, meeting George Strait, and being sued for 1.3 million dollars for a prank call to a listener - she didn't get it.”

Woody called me after hours last May. He rarely calls outside of work, and when I saw it was him on my caller ID, I knew it had to be something important, or he had a joke to tell (he is full of them).

It was a bittersweet call – he was giving his three months’ notice – after 47 years, he was retiring from the crazy business he loves so much. I could tell it wasn’t an easy decision for him, but I could hear it in his voice - it was time to hang up the headphones.

READ MORE: Cancer Cuts Short Fairytale Love Story

The last five years haven’t been easy for Woody and his family. His wife, Deanna, lost a long battle with cancer and passed away in 2024.

A Fond Farewell: Retirement & Legacy

Credit: Steve Woods Credit: Steve Woods loading...

Woody’s last day on 102.7 KORD is this Friday, July 25, 2025 – you can hear him all week in the afternoon from 3 pm to 7 pm. God bless you, Woody. You touched thousands, if not millions, of lives – you are a true professional and friend to all of us -we will miss you.