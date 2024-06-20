Woman Arrested in Oregon Following Pursuit, Wanted on Multiple Warrants

Woman Arrested in Oregon Following Pursuit, Wanted on Multiple Warrants

Canva

A female driver was arrested in Oregon after leading Police on a pursuit.

Gina Maria Perez, also known as Gina Marie Reymundo, was wanted for several outstanding warrants.

Walla Walla Police suspected she was driving under the influence.

A pursuit began and Police were tailing the red 1997 Honda Accord she was driving. The pursuit crossed the border into Oregon, which is where Milton-Freewater Police joined in.

Spike strips were deployed on Highway 11 near milepost 35.

The maneuver was successful, and Perez was taken into custody.

Canva
loading...

The woman was wanted for several putstanding warrants, including a warrant from the Idaho Department of Corrections which noted that Perez was inadvertently released by the Washington Department of Corrections to community supervision in April. Perez was arrested and booked into the Umatilla County Jail. She's facing several charges, including Felony Fleeing, Attempting to Elude Police, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering, along with Fugitive and Detention warrants.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

No doubt, she'll have some time to think about her actions as she sits behind bars for a while.

OMG! Oregon Laws Are Awkward & Weird 😆

🦫 Hey, Beaver State fans! Scroll on for a gallery of LOL and oh-so-strange Oregon laws! 

Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela

These Are Allegedly the Dirtiest Cities and Towns in Oregon and Washington

Lawnstarter.com's list of the 150 dirtiest cities in America. See which ones from Washington and Oregon made the list.

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda

Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured

More From 610 KONA