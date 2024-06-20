Woman Arrested in Oregon Following Pursuit, Wanted on Multiple Warrants

A female driver was arrested in Oregon after leading Police on a pursuit.

Gina Maria Perez, also known as Gina Marie Reymundo, was wanted for several outstanding warrants.

Walla Walla Police suspected she was driving under the influence.

A pursuit began and Police were tailing the red 1997 Honda Accord she was driving. The pursuit crossed the border into Oregon, which is where Milton-Freewater Police joined in.

Spike strips were deployed on Highway 11 near milepost 35.

The maneuver was successful, and Perez was taken into custody.

The woman was wanted for several putstanding warrants, including a warrant from the Idaho Department of Corrections which noted that Perez was inadvertently released by the Washington Department of Corrections to community supervision in April. Perez was arrested and booked into the Umatilla County Jail. She's facing several charges, including Felony Fleeing, Attempting to Elude Police, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering, along with Fugitive and Detention warrants.

No doubt, she'll have some time to think about her actions as she sits behind bars for a while.

