Warning: Slow Down, Winter Weather Advisories for Eastern WA & OR

Winter storm warnings and advisories are posted for areas in Eastern Washington and Oregon. If you're traveling today through Tuesday evening, make sure you check road conditions. On Monday morning, a driver lost control and collided with a Grant County Public Works Department snow plow. The car driver sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the OR Cascades and the Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

Snow accumulations of 6 to 16 inches possible, with locally heavier amounts across local peaks and crests expected through Tuesday morning. Be prepared for slick road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while driving. Travel could be hazardous. Always leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

• Driving in Washington: Be sure to check WSDOT road conditions.

• In Oregon, visit TripCheck for the most up to date road conditions.

Are you prepared to stay safe driving in risky conditions? Before you head out, make sure your vehicle is winter-ready for travel in snow. Pack a winter-emergency kit, that should include a flashlight, phone charger, ice scraper, shovel, blanket, and more. Water and snacks should also be in your kit.

A friendly reminder from WSDOT...Slow down and give snow plows extra space.

