Washington State Faces Stormy and Wet Winter
Who's ready for Winter? Oh my goodness! We've just encountered triple digit heat and we're already fixated on WINTER.
Naturally, I had to look ahead and see what the Farmers' Almanac is predicting for winter weather for this year. It says, "Chill, Snow, Repeat." What does that mean?
One detail that has me especially concerned about the forecast for us is the following:
Readers in the Northwest should also prepare for a cold winter, especially in Idaho and Washington.
Whether you believe the Farmers' Almanac or not, the fact remains, we plan our lives around the weather.
Honestly, after these last few days, I'm about ready to welcome snow and below zero temps into my world. I do love a fabulous Summer day. However, these recent triple digit days have me totally enjoying my air conditioning. I am thankful.
How do people handle these days without air conditioning? There are places you can cool off. The mall is one. Your local library is another. Also, grocery shopping is a fabulous way to keep cool. Of course, the best place, is your local, neighborhood pool.
Winter officially starts December 21st. Will you be ready? After these last few days, I am!
