Washington Mountain Passes Brace for Three to Seven Inches of Snow
Get ready Washington, a Winter Weather Advisory for snow and rain is in effect from 5 pm Tuesday through Wednesday evening. And, Winter doesn't officially start till December 21. We're way ahead of schedule.
Areas of the Cascade Mountains Could See Several Inches of Snow
The National Weather Service Issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the upper slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest. Snow above 4,000 feet is expected for 3 to 7 inches, with winds gusting up to 35 mph.
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The Winter Weather Advisory is also for the Cascades of Snohomish and Northern King Counties and the Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties. Motorists should plan for slippery road conditions.
Always Check Road Conditions Before You Leave
Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel information in Washington, drivers are encouraged to visit WSDOT's Real-time travel map. The latest road conditions for the state you're calling from can also be found by calling 511.
Your Winter Travel Kit Should Include:
Flashlight
Water
Blamket
Extra batteries
Ice scraper and snowbrush
Gloves
Boots
First aid kit
Cell phone charger
Tire chains
Jumper cables
A to Z of Washington Winter Safety
LOOK: Biggest Snowfalls Recorded in Washington History
Gallery Credit: Stacker