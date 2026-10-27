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Get ready Washington, a Winter Weather Advisory for snow and rain is in effect from 5 pm Tuesday through Wednesday evening. And, Winter doesn't officially start till December 21. We're way ahead of schedule.

Areas of the Cascade Mountains Could See Several Inches of Snow

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The National Weather Service Issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the upper slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest. Snow above 4,000 feet is expected for 3 to 7 inches, with winds gusting up to 35 mph.

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The Winter Weather Advisory is also for the Cascades of Snohomish and Northern King Counties and the Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties. Motorists should plan for slippery road conditions.

Always Check Road Conditions Before You Leave

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Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel information in Washington, drivers are encouraged to visit WSDOT's Real-time travel map. The latest road conditions for the state you're calling from can also be found by calling 511.

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Your Winter Travel Kit Should Include:

Flashlight

Water

Blamket

Extra batteries

Ice scraper and snowbrush

Gloves

Boots

First aid kit

Cell phone charger

Tire chains

Jumper cables

A to Z of Washington Winter Safety