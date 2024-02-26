Winter Storm Warnings in WA and OR Cause Travel Chaos

Dangerous winter storm warnings are in effect for Washington and Oregon.

Travel will be treacherous through mountain passes through Monday and Tuesday. It seems as though the groundhog got it wrong this year when it came to predicting winter conditions in the PNW.

A winter storm system is making its way across the PNW with heavy snow and rain in the Cascades and Northern Blue Mountains. The heavy snow combined with gusty winds will make travel difficult across the passes.

Gusty winds of up to 55 mph will make for difficult and challenging driving.

For your safety, steer clear of snow plows and stay a safe distance away from vehicles in front of you. Let the plows do the work for you. Stay a safe distance behind.

Have travel plans and know before you go.

Check the forecast before you leave. Visit WSDOT for Washington road conditions and TripCheck for Oregon roadways.

Leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles. It's a good idea to have chains with you. You never know when you'll have to chain up. You may have to exit and make your way to a motel.

The Winter storm warning is in effect through 4pm Monday for the WA Cascades.

And a winter storm warning remains in effect till 4 am Tuesday for the Eastern Oregon mountains. If you don't have to travel, don't. Why not stay home? Risking your safety isn't worth it.

