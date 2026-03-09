A powerful storm system is bringing heavy snow and severe winds to the Pacific Northwest. As colder air moves in, snow levels are expected to drop to about 3,000 feet.

A Winter Storm Warning Remains in Effect Through Tuesday Morning

The stevens Pass area and Highway 2 northward could see as much as 18 inches or more of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory also is in effect for Snoqualmie Pass and areas south for 6 to 14 inches of snow expected.

Read More: Health Officials Warn: Measles Risk Growing in Washington

Travel Will Be Treacherous on Exposed Highways and Mountain Passes

Moderate to Heavy snow is expected across the Washington Cascades Monday morning through late Tuesday afternoon. Breezy to locally windy conditions will develop, bringing low visibilities along Snoqualmie Pass and White Pass.

US National Weather Service, Pendleton Oregon via Facebook US National Weather Service, Pendleton Oregon via Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

Motorists Traveling Over the Cascades Should Be Prepared for Winter Conditions

• Drivers are encouraged to check road and weather conditions before leaving.

• Check WSDOT and TripCheck for the latest road conditions.

• Carry chains. Follow traction/tire chain requirements.

• Don't leave home without your winter survival kit in your vehicle.

• Leave extra distance between you and other vehicles.

• Slow down, and turn on your headlights.

10 Winter Essentials for Visiting Parks in Washington Winter can be challenging for park visitors. Don't get caught un-prepared. If you're planning to hike or recreate away from roads, you'll need a few items to navigate the challenges of winter weather. Bring these items with you. You'll be glad you did. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner