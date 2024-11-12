Urgent: Winter Storm Warning: 18-24″ of Snow on Washington Passes
The upper elevations of the PNW are getting hit with more snow. A winter storm will bring heavy snow to Sherman and Washington Passes through Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Winter storm Warning for the northern Washington mountains. 18" to 24" of snow is forecasted over Washington Pass.
The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Thursday at 4 am. Sherman Pass will likely see the heaviest snowfall, as snow levels will fluctuate between 4,000 and 5,000 feet.
This winter storm will create extremey hazardous travel conditions on key routes.
Motorists are advised to prepare for delays and treacherous roads. Conditions will be slick and visibility will be reduced. Travelers are urged to check update on the Washington State Department of Transportation website.
If you don't have to travel SR 20 Washington or Sherman Passes, DON'T.
If it's possible to delay your travel through the mountain passes, you're advised to do so. Personally, I'm grateful for not having to travel too far in Washington during winter weather. As a Minnesota native, I consider myself a seasoned snow-driver. Navigating Snoqualmie Pass during snow was extremely challenging for me. What if I had to put on chains?
However, if you DO have to travel, be prepared. Have the winter driving essentials packed in your vehicle. Your winter travel kit should include the following:
• Tire chains
• Jumper cables
• Flashlight
• Batteries
• Shovel-ice scraper
• Kitty litter or sand
• Blanket
• Phone Charger
• Water
• Snacks
• Gloves
• Boots
• First aid kit
