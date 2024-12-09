How to Stay Safe Driving in Washington’s Risky Winter Conditions

As temperatures fall below freezing, and winter approaches, hazardous driving conditions will soon become reality. At times, keeping your vehicle on the road may be difficult.

Knowing how to navigate Washington's roads during inclement weather is necessary. Are you prepared? Is your vehicle prepared for winter?

Your Vehicle Should Be Winter-Ready for Travel

• Make sure your tires have adequate tread depth and are inflated. You may consider switching to winter tires for better traction on snow and ice.

• Check your battery, as cold temperatures can drain the battery quickly. Have it tested and replaced if necessary.

• Top off fluids: oil, antifreeze, and windshield washer fluid should be replenished.

• Also check your windshield wiper blades are in good condition to clear snow and ice.

• Make sure your gas tank is half-full or more. Making sure your tank is half-full can can prevent fuel lines from freezing and ensure you won't be stranded.

• Pack a winter-emergency kit in your vehicle.

• Clear snow and ice from your vehicle before driving.

This includes your roof, windshield, windows, side mirrors, headlights, and taillights. Snow or ice left on your vehicle can fly off and create hazards for other drivers.

Navigating the Roads During Hazardous Winter Conditions

• Slow down on ice or snow-covered roads. Allow plenty of space between you and other vehicles.

• Increase your following distance, giving you more time to react if the vehicle in front of you stops suddenly, or if road conditions unexpectedly change.

• Be prepared for black ice or snow-packed roads, which may cause your vehicle to skid. Don't panic. Do NOT slam on the brakes.

• Remember: Steer INTO the skid. If the rear wheels are sliding, steer INTO the skid and avoid jerking the wheel.

• GENTLY pump the brakes. Apply steady pressure to the brakes if your vehicle has ABS (anti-lock braking system).

The Richland Police Department Posted a Winter Driving Tip Safety Guide

