While deer, elk, and other wildlife make the transition into Fall, the Oregon Wildlife Foundation is reminding drivers to remain alert, helping to prevent collisions.

Every Year, 5,000 Large Animals Are Struck and Killed on Oregon Roads

“Fall is a wonderful time of year in Oregon and a great excuse to slow down, take in the scenery, and look around for wildlife”, said Tim Greseth, Executive Director of Oregon Wildlife Foundation.

According to the Oregon Wildlife Foundation, accidents peak in October and November as deer and elk migrate to their lower elevation habitat.

Read More: Farmers' Almanac 2026 Winter Forecast for Oregon and Washington

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Motorists Can Help Reduce the Risk of Collisions: Reduce Your Speed

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• Slow down at dawn and dusk, especially in areas with wildlife crossing signs.

• Avoid sudden swerves, when an animal is seen trying to cross, chances are high that there are others to follow.

“There are almost 80,000 miles of public roads and highways in Oregon. That, coupled with the basic needs all animals have, puts them and us in harm’s way. That’s doubly true during migration season as deer, elk, and other species are moving in greater numbers from their higher elevation summer habitat to lower elevations where they’ll spend the winter,” said Greseth.

Watch for Wildlife Specialty License Plates Are Available

Proceeds from the sale and renewal of the Watch for Wildlife plates support projects to help wildlife move between habitat patches, including across Oregon's highways and roads.

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Oregonians can order the Watch for Wildlife license plate here.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn