Washington's wildlife overpass over I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass provides safe passage over the road for all animals.

And Recently, During National Wildlife Week, We Saw the First Elk Crossing of the Year

I-90 Was a Major Barrier for Elk Migrating Between the North and South Cascades

Before the overpass and underpass crossings, elk and deer trying to cross the highway led to many collisions. The crossings are desined to:

• Reduce wildlife-vehicle crashes

• Restore natural migration routes

• Improve genetic diversity by reconnecting herds

READ MORE: Pierce County's K9 Deebo Proves Vital During Car Chase [VIDEO]

Over the Years, the Snoqualmie Pass East Project Has Been Very Successful

At the end of 2023, WSDOT's motion-activated cameras recorded the 25,000th safe wildlife crossing at completed Snoqualmie Pass East Project structures since 2014. These crossings included:

• 7,967 elk

• 13,525 deer

• 3,216 coyotes

• 6 cougars (5 occurred in 2023)

The first elk using the crossing were seen on on May 1st 2020, and WSDOT saw 500 more elk crossings the rest of that year. The video is AMAZING.

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The Snoqualmie Pass East Project is along a 15-mile stretch of I-90 between Hyak and Easton. According to WSDOT:

When this project is complete, travelers will experience a safer, more efficient six-lane freeway, minimized closures as a result of avalanches and rock slides, and a smoother ride due to new pavement designed to last 50 years. Wildlife habitat on either side of I-90 will be reconnected with the installation of new bridges and culverts, protecting both wildlife and the traveling public.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn