Who Remembers This Amazing Tree Farm in Boardman?

Who Remembers This Amazing Tree Farm in Boardman?

Getty Images/iStockphoto

One of the many landmarks I used to enjoy during my trips to and from the Oregon Coast was the 6-mile stretch of hybrid poplar trees near Boardman, Oregon. The trees, all perfectly aligned, were a stunning eye-catching roadside attraction. So much so, the owners of the tree farm had to post no trespassing and no parking signs.

Canva-Getty
loading...

Who didn’t have the urge to stop and gaze into the deep miles-wide man-made forest? And, the absolutely gorgeous display of colors in the fall took many a breath away. Even without leaves the perfectly planted crop drew the eye.

Canva-Getty
loading...

Why were so many trees planted?

Poplar trees are harvested on a 12-year cycle, so in order to be profitable for the tree farm, the trees had to be spread out over 25,000 acres.

Getty Images
loading...

What are poplar trees used for?

Poplar tree wood has many uses. One of the most poplar, I mean, popular uses, is to make plywood. Other uses of poplar include; paper products, wood paneling, musical instruments like guitars, wood pallets, woodworking, furniture, or just plain old firewood. The trees are even used for landscaping highlights in yards and businesses.

Canva
loading...

What replaced the tree farm in Boardman?

Canva-Getty
loading...

In 2016, the 25,000 acres of poplar trees were removed and later replaced with a dairy farm and potato farm.

Can You Name 7 Famous Foods That Originated in Washington State?

From apples to cherries to salmon, Washington produces some of the best food in the country. Keep reading to learn more about 7 famous foods that originated in Washington State:

5 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Washington State

From towns with names you won’t believe to streets that have been around for ages, these hidden gems provide a unique look at what life is really like in the Pacific Northwest.

 

Filed Under: oregon, Boardman
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA