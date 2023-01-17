Who Remembers This Amazing Tree Farm in Boardman?

One of the many landmarks I used to enjoy during my trips to and from the Oregon Coast was the 6-mile stretch of hybrid poplar trees near Boardman, Oregon. The trees, all perfectly aligned, were a stunning eye-catching roadside attraction. So much so, the owners of the tree farm had to post no trespassing and no parking signs.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Who didn’t have the urge to stop and gaze into the deep miles-wide man-made forest? And, the absolutely gorgeous display of colors in the fall took many a breath away. Even without leaves the perfectly planted crop drew the eye.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Why were so many trees planted?

Poplar trees are harvested on a 12-year cycle, so in order to be profitable for the tree farm, the trees had to be spread out over 25,000 acres.

Scenery Of "Forest City" Yichun Getty Images loading...

What are poplar trees used for?

Poplar tree wood has many uses. One of the most poplar, I mean, popular uses, is to make plywood. Other uses of poplar include; paper products, wood paneling, musical instruments like guitars, wood pallets, woodworking, furniture, or just plain old firewood. The trees are even used for landscaping highlights in yards and businesses.

Canva Canva loading...

What replaced the tree farm in Boardman?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

In 2016, the 25,000 acres of poplar trees were removed and later replaced with a dairy farm and potato farm.

Can You Name 7 Famous Foods That Originated in Washington State? From apples to cherries to salmon, Washington produces some of the best food in the country. Keep reading to learn more about 7 famous foods that originated in Washington State: