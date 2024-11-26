Where is This Place? The WA Mountain Range So Beautiful it Doesn’t Seem Real

The Selkirk Mountains stretch across two states, from the northeast corner of Washington through the Idaho panhandle and into British Columbia. This rugged mountain range is part of the Columbia Mountains, and its incredible beauty attracts sightseers and outdoor enthusiasts from around the world.

Canva/Getty Canva/Getty loading...

From towering peaks to awe-inspiring lakes and rich forests, the Selkirk Mountains look like something straight out of the movies. The area is so breathtaking that it doesn’t seem real, so it’s not surprising that thousands of people visit it each year.

What are the most popular hiking trails in the Selkirk Mountains?

YouTube Screenshot: Hiking with Jason YouTube Screenshot: Hiking with Jason loading...

Imagine traversing a network of trails that eventually lead you to the Lions Head of the Selkirks. The photo below is a screenshot from the “Hiking with Jason” YouTube channel and gives you an idea of just how amazing this area is.

attachment-Untitled design (52) loading...

The Lions Head is just one of many trails. Harrison Lake Trail is another popular hike that presents hikers with crystal clear alpine lakes and jagged peaks as backgrounds.

The Selkirk Mountains have abundant wildlife

YouTube Screenshot: Hiking with Jason YouTube Screenshot: Hiking with Jason loading...

Wildlife is everywhere – birds, moose, deer, black bears, grizzly bears, and bald eagles. During the winter months, the Selkirk Mountains transform into a snowy playground for skiing and snowshoeing. You can learn more about the Selkirk Mountains from the Pacific Northwest Trail Association. Check out the incredible video below from “Hiking with Jason” on YouTube.