Here's a thought that could send a shiver down your spine! And not in a good way...

If you have friends or family living on the West side of the state of Washington, you've probably had this cross your mind more than once. I know I have.

I'm not one to live in fear, but I do pause at the warnings that Washington authorities have given regarding the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

New research study reveals alarming news for the Washington State Coastline

New research is warning that when the big earthquake hits along the Cascadia fault, parts of the coastline could drop nearly seven feet in an instant. And when that land sinks, floodwaters rush in, putting entire communities at risk.

I've got kids and grandkids living on the West Coast of Washington, so this is a horrifying thought.

I'm not just concerned with my own loved ones but the tens of thousands of people who live in these areas, along with hospitals, schools, fire stations, and even five airports.

Oregon and California could also be seriously affected, along with high-risk areas like Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay, which might sink 6.7 feet according to research, turning neighborhoods into flood zones overnight.

Think about Ocean Shores, Westport, and Aberdeen, charming towns we know and love.

They're on the front lines. And if disaster strikes, sinking land could make rescue missions much harder. Worse yet, some areas might never recover, becoming too flooded to live in long term

Scientists ran simulations, and the numbers are staggering. A major quake could more than triple the flood risk across the region, putting 14,000 residents, 22,000 buildings, and hundreds of miles of roads underwater.

