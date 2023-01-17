If you’re like me, you’ve likely passed the SAGE Center while traveling on I-84 through Boardman, Oregon, and asked yourself, what is the SAGE Center and what’s inside? Why should I stop and check it out?

What is the SAGE Center in Boardman, Oregon?

The SAGE Center is a tourist attraction located just off I-84 that highlights Sustainable AGriculture and Energy produced in Morrow County. It includes a museum and visitor center which features interactive exhibits that highlight state-of-the-art technologies used by growers and other industries in the area.

Photo: facebook.com/SAGECenterOR Photo: facebook.com/SAGECenterOR loading...

In short, the SAGE Center is a very cool learning experience. For instance, if you’ve ever wondered how a potato gets from farm to table or how farmers are able to plant corn in such straight lines – you’ll learn all about it at the SAGE Center. They even have a hot air balloon ride inside the Center – it’s a simulation of course – and it will take you on a trip over Morrow County. They also sell Tillamook Ice Cream!

Photo: facebook.com/SAGECenterOR Photo: facebook.com/SAGECenterOR loading...

The SAGE Center is currently open on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $5.00 for adults and children under 5 are free. Take exit 164 from I-84 and turn north toward the river and then take the first right on Front Street. There’s plenty of parking (RVs and Trailers welcome), restrooms, and even a dog area. For more, check out the SAGE Center website.

Experience One of the Most Scenic Hikes on the Oregon Coast In 1806 Captain Clark of the Corps of Discovery described what is now Ecola State Park in Oregon as “…the grandest and most pleasing prospects which my eyes ever surveyed…”. I completely agree with Captain Clark and that’s why I make it a point to visit the park, which is near Cannon Beach, each year. And, there’s no better time than right now! Scroll down and take a gander at nature's glory.