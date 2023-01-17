What Is the SAGE Center in Boardman, Oregon?
If you’re like me, you’ve likely passed the SAGE Center while traveling on I-84 through Boardman, Oregon, and asked yourself, what is the SAGE Center and what’s inside? Why should I stop and check it out?
What is the SAGE Center in Boardman, Oregon?
The SAGE Center is a tourist attraction located just off I-84 that highlights Sustainable AGriculture and Energy produced in Morrow County. It includes a museum and visitor center which features interactive exhibits that highlight state-of-the-art technologies used by growers and other industries in the area.
In short, the SAGE Center is a very cool learning experience. For instance, if you’ve ever wondered how a potato gets from farm to table or how farmers are able to plant corn in such straight lines – you’ll learn all about it at the SAGE Center. They even have a hot air balloon ride inside the Center – it’s a simulation of course – and it will take you on a trip over Morrow County. They also sell Tillamook Ice Cream!
The SAGE Center is currently open on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $5.00 for adults and children under 5 are free. Take exit 164 from I-84 and turn north toward the river and then take the first right on Front Street. There’s plenty of parking (RVs and Trailers welcome), restrooms, and even a dog area. For more, check out the SAGE Center website.
Experience One of the Most Scenic Hikes on the Oregon Coast
5 Amazing Private Campsites Near Tri-Cities