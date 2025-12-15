Tri-Cities’ Most Anticipated Pizza Joint Is NOW Open
If you haven't heard by now, there's a new pizza parlor in Tri-Cities. And, it's officially open.
My husband Jeff considers himself a pizza aficionado. I agree. We LOVE pizza. And, when we found out that Westside Pizza in Richland was officially open, you better believe we stopped in. We've all been waiting for this pizza joint to officially open.
The Big Question Was, Do We Eat In, or Take It to Go?
We took our order to go. We called ahead, and ordered the Tropical Heat, and it was FABULOUS! Our order was ready when we arrived, and there was a full staff working. Clearly, people have been waiting, and ordering pies and more from Westside Pizza.
Not only does Westside serve pizza, there's a full menu of pastas, calzones, wings, salads, and desserts.
If you're into specials, they have them. The carry out special is any large, two-topping pizza, with bread or cinnamon stix. And, Westside Pizza offers every day deals. For those interested in the lunch deal, it's two slices and soda served Monday through Friday from 11 am till 3 pm.
If you love pizza, give this place a chance. I hope you love it as much as we do.
Westside Pizza is located at 1759 George Washington Way in Richland. It's near Safeway and Planet Fitness.
