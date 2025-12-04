Get ready Richland! There's a new pizza shop in town, and it's called Westside Pizza!

I'd be lying if I said, "I wasn't looking forward to this!" From the moment I first saw the "Coming Soon" sign, I have been looking forward to the opening of Westside Pizza.

Owned by Sherrie and Alex Zollinger, Richland's Westside Pizza is located at 1759 George Washington Way. It's in the same commercial plaza as Safeway and Planet Fitness. This is perfect! After working out, we can reward ourselves! At Westside Pizza, you can dine-in, carryout, or have your order delivered. Online ordering is available.

Westside Pizza Is Known for Big, Bold Flavor and Generous Portions.

We do everything big – big flavors, big portions, and big fun. Those who bring Westside to the table aren’t just friends; they’re legends, boldly answering the call of hunger with a box of pizza glory.

From build your own pizzas to wings, pastas, calzones, salads, and desserts there's something for everyone. According to Westside Pizza, every ingredient is fresh.

From our freshly made dough and vine-ripened California tomato sauce to savory meats, freshly grated mozzarella, and toppings piled higher than your weekend to-do list—every bite is bursting with flavor and a hint of rebellious spirit. We do this for the love of pizza, and if you share the same level of dedication then you’ll appreciate all the quality we bake into every yummy bite.

I know what we're having for dinner tonight. What about you?

