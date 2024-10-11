West Richland’s Pawsitive ‘Control the Cats’ Effort is Happening Now
Operation 'Control the Cats' is Happening in West Richland.
According to a Facebook post on the West Richland Police Department's page, there have been numerous complaints over the years of continuously breeding feral cats in the area. This is an effort to work together to bring the cat population under control. The goal is to reduce the number of feral cat complaints.
Because West Richland doesn't have any shelter to handle cats, a "first of its kind" animal control operation is taking place this month. Local veterinarian Dr. Menks Mobile Vet Care is working in partnership in the effort.
How Can You Help?
If you're affected by the feral cats and live in "Target Area 1", you can make a donation by calling Dr. Menks Mobile Vet care at 509-438-4800. There's a special 'WR Control the Cats' account just for this effort.
The West Richland Community Care Foundation has provided funds to launch the 'Control the Cats' project. Donations can also be made to this organization.
According to the City of West Richland:
Feeding of stray or feral animals is prohibited. Call Animal Control at 509-967-7112 for complaints regarding cats. Those reported feeding feral cats without fixing are subject to a criminal citation.
Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions:
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa
LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal
Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn