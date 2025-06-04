Moving here in 1990, I've witnessed significant growth and changes in the Tri-Cities area. I am still creating memories here, of course, but occasionally I ponder some of the 'good stuff' from decades ago that I wish were still around.

The "UN Boat Races" in West Richland, WA, often referred to locally as the "un-boat races," were a unique and informal event where participants would put anything that could float (other than a traditional boat) into the Yakima River. This could include bathtubs, inner tubes, or other creative contraptions.

Everyone got very creative; half the fun was just seeing all the UN Boats as they took to the water for the first time. Some broke right at the beginning, but many made the long, winding river ride with a celebratory exit from the river with bragging rights.

The weather was HOT! And I suppose yes, there was probably a lot of BEER involved.

I don't recall any freak accidents happening or people becoming at all 'unruly', so I've often wondered what happened to the Un Boat Races and why they were discontinued.

I moved to Pasco for a while after that and stopped attending. Later, I heard they no longer have the races. I wondered why so I googled it, because that is what we do nowadays when we want answers.

According to Chat GPT:

While information on the specific reasons for their discontinuation is not widely documented, it appears they were a more casual, community-organized event rather than a sanctioned, large-scale race like the Unlimited Hydroplane races (Columbia Cup/Water Follies) held on the Columbia River in the Tri-Cities.

River fun Canva loading...

It's likely that the "un-boat races" faded out due to a combination of factors, including:

Lack of formal organization: Without a dedicated organizing committee, permits, and consistent promotion, such informal events can naturally decline over time.

Without a dedicated organizing committee, permits, and consistent promotion, such informal events can naturally decline over time. Safety concerns: Placing various unconventional flotation devices into a river could pose safety risks that might have led to their cessation.

Placing various unconventional flotation devices into a river could pose safety risks that might have led to their cessation. Environmental considerations: Unregulated activities on the river could raise concerns about environmental impact.

I just found an old article Rik Michaels wrote from 2022 about the Un Boat Races. Check it out: Who Remembers the Unboat Races at Richland's Horn Rapids

5 Family-Friendly Waterparks You'll Love in Washington The best place to have fun in the water is at a water park. We're fortunate to have a few to enjoy in the Evergreen State. From waterslides and wave pools to lazy rivers, there's a water attraction for everyone at most water parks. Have you been to any of these? Gallery Credit: Patti Banner-Canva