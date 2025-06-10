Scooter Thief on The Loose—Can You ID This Suspect?

West Richland Police are asking for your help to identify an alleged theft suspect. Police would like to talk with the person in the image. They're wanted in connection to a theft of a motorized scooter.

The Theft Took Place at Enterprise Middle School on Thursday, May 29th.

The West Richland Police Department continues their investigation into the incident which occurred at 10:22 pm. According to the West Richland Police Department's Facebook page:

Surveillance footage captured a male (depicted below) steal a motorized scooter that was secured to a rack. The suspect discarded the helmet and lock, proceeded to ride the scooter to a nearby parked vehicle, and subsequently loaded the scooter into the vehicle before departing the scene.

Police Believe the Suspect Was With Two Females About the Same Age.

Anyone with information about the theft incident, or who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to call the West Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.

Depending on the Worth of the Scooter, the Suspect May Face Felony Charges.

Taking a motorized scooter without the owner's permission can be charged as Taking a Motor Vehicle Without Permission (TMV).

