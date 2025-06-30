Man Arrested After Threatening Victim With Chainsaw in West Richland

Things took quite a turn in West Richland on Sunday afternoon, as Police were responding to a Domestic Assault in progress.

At about 4:25 pm, Officers were dispatched to the residence, where it was reported the suspect was making threats to kill the victim and was in possession of a chainsaw.

Upon Arrival, Officers Located the Victim and Escorted Them Off the Property.

The suspect went inside the residence with the chainsaw. According to the West Richland Police Department, as officers were setting up containment around the residence, witnesses advised them that there were live grenades and firearms inside the home.

Police Officers Were Eventually Able to Make Phone Contact With the Suspect.

As contact was made with the suspect, he did come out of the residence to yell at law enforcement, and then went back inside the residence.

After a Short Standoff, the Suspect Was Detained by Officers and a K9.

The West Richland Police Department was assisted by the Benton County Sheriff's Office in this incident.