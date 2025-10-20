Join The Fun At West Richland&#8217;s Not-So-Scary Carnival

Join The Fun At West Richland’s Not-So-Scary Carnival

The days are numbered till we make it to Halloween! And, everyone is invited to the West Richand Police Department's (Not-So-Scary) Carnival Haunted House.

This year's Haunted House is open for one and all to explore on Halloween, Friday, October 31st from 5 pm - 7 pm.

Enjoy two thrilling experiences:

🎈 A kid-friendly (not-so-scary) carnival area perfect for little ghosts and goblins
🎃 And a full haunted adventure for those brave enough to enter the haunted carnival!

The Really Cool Thing, Is... This Is a FREE Event. Admission Is Absolutely FREE.

However, donations to the West Richland Police & Community Care Foundation will be accepted. According to their Facebook page:

The West Richland Community Care Foundation is a non-profit that depends upon support from area citizens and businesses to improve the lives of West Richland residents by addressing critical material or service needs.

Also Read: Expect Delays as Richland Upgrades Busy Intersection

The West Richland Police Department Haunted House Is Located at:

7920 West Van Giesen Street
West Richland, WA 99353

The West Richland Police & Community Care Foundation Is a Non-Profit Organization.

They provide funds to help the West Richland Police Department respond to material and service needs during interactions with the public.

