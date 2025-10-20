The days are numbered till we make it to Halloween! And, everyone is invited to the West Richand Police Department's (Not-So-Scary) Carnival Haunted House.

This year's Haunted House is open for one and all to explore on Halloween, Friday, October 31st from 5 pm - 7 pm.

Enjoy two thrilling experiences:

🎈 A kid-friendly (not-so-scary) carnival area perfect for little ghosts and goblins

🎃 And a full haunted adventure for those brave enough to enter the haunted carnival!

The Really Cool Thing, Is... This Is a FREE Event. Admission Is Absolutely FREE.

However, donations to the West Richland Police & Community Care Foundation will be accepted. According to their Facebook page:

The West Richland Community Care Foundation is a non-profit that depends upon support from area citizens and businesses to improve the lives of West Richland residents by addressing critical material or service needs.

The West Richland Police Department Haunted House Is Located at:

7920 West Van Giesen Street

West Richland, WA 99353

The West Richland Police & Community Care Foundation Is a Non-Profit Organization.

They provide funds to help the West Richland Police Department respond to material and service needs during interactions with the public.