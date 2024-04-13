Oh My: Pair Faces Lifetime Ban From Tri-Cities Convenience Store

Oh my! How does one get banned from a convenience store for 99 years?

While all the details haven't been made public just yet, here's what is known. West Richland Police were dispatched to a convenience store at about 4 pm on Friday. They were responding to a theft in progress. Police Officers got to the area shortly after the alleged theft and quickly apprehended the pair. Both suspects were not only arrested and taken to jail, but have also been trespassed from the convenience store for 99 years.

What is criminal trespass in Washington State?

RCW 9A.52.070 Criminal trespass in the first degree (1) A person is guilty of criminal trespass in the first degree if he or she knowingly enters or remains unlawfully in a building.

(2) Criminal trespass in the first degree is a gross misdemeanor.

In Washington State, all trespassing charges are misdemeanors or gross-misdemeanors. This means they are punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for a misdemeanor, or up to 1 year in jail and a $5,000 for a gross-misdemeanor.

Canva Canva loading...

I'm NO expert on criminal trespass, but I'm guessing these suspects have had more than a few incidents at this same convenience store.

I am curious to know more about what happened.

Get our free mobile app

I don't have any patience for thieves.

I work hard for my money and it's become increasingly difficult to stay afloat. Prices are outrageous. People go into debt with credit cards to pay outrageous prices for items. People who continuously cheat the system get caught, eventually.

The 11 Most Stolen Items From Walmart Stores These are the items Walmart identifies as the most frequently stolen in their stores. Gallery Credit: Emily

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Washington According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's most recent "Hot Wheels" auto theft report, these were the 10 vehicles that thieves helped themselves to the most in Washington. The most recent data available reflects cars stolen in 2022. We expected the numbers from 2023 to be released sometime this fall. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart