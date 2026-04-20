As the weather is getting warmer, more and more celebrations and events are being announced. One event close to my heart is also one close to my home.

Wednesday in the West Food Truck and Market Nights Happening Soon

West Richland Chamber of Commerce via Facebook West Richland Chamber of Commerce via Facebook loading...

The community is invited to attend the bi-weekly event at Flat Top Park in West Richland. The first official night will be May 6th!

This community celebration will deliver fun for all ages! According to the West Richand Chamber of Commerce:

This fun-filled event features a variety of food trucks serving up delicious meals, a bustling market with local vendors offering unique goods, and a welcoming space to connect with neighbors and friends.

READ MORE: Another Roundabout: Expect Delays on SR 240 and Aaron Drive

Wednesday in the West Food Truck and Market Night is a FREE Event

All the fun starts at 4:30 pm through dusk at Flat Top Park in West Richland, featuring:

• A Superb Lineup of Food Trucks and Mobile Eats

• Live music from well-known, local talent

• A growing community market with hand-made and locally sourced goods

• A NEW BEER GARDEN experience (21+)

Get our free mobile app